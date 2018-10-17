Lexington residents urged to lock doors while police search for suspected gunman

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —- Lexington County Police Department are in the 300 block of Roberts Street at the Town and Country Apartments after receiving a call for a shooting incident. Residents who live in the area are being urged to lock their doors as they continue searching for the suspect.

Officers, along with K-9 officers, SLED and Air support, are searching on the ground and above for the suspect described as a black male, about 18 years old, last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.

If you see anyone who matches this description police you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

