Serena Williams raises eyebrows and breast cancer awareness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — october is breast cancer awareness month and one sports star is putting it all out there to support the cause.

Tennis icon Serena Williams posted a video of herself on her Instagram account singing “I touch myself” by the Divinyls while topless as part of the I touch myself project.

Williams wants to raise awareness about early detection so women have a wider variety of treatment options.

ABC’s Emily Rau has more.

Below you can see a post Serena Williams posted encouraging woman to check themselves early and often.

For #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself”! It’s a reminder for women to self-check regularly as part of @itouchmyselforg supported by #Berlei for #BCNA pic.twitter.com/7qDQaS0SaU — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 29, 2018