Serena Williams raises eyebrows and breast cancer awareness

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — october is breast cancer awareness month and one sports star is putting it all out there to support the cause.

Tennis icon Serena Williams posted a video of herself on her Instagram account singing “I touch myself” by the Divinyls while topless as part of the I touch myself project.

Williams wants to raise awareness about early detection so women have a wider variety of treatment options.

ABC’s Emily Rau has more.

Below you can see a post Serena Williams posted encouraging woman to check themselves early and often.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Entertainment News, Health, National News, News
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Columbia Mayor to host annual Campaign Against Bre...
Trending: Teacher handcuffed during school board m...
Mayor’s Breast Cancer Breakfast Friday
Breakfast for Breast Cancer with Mayor Set for Oct...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android