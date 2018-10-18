Columbia man watched home burn, body found inside: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man has been charged with second degree arson and grand larceny in connection to a death investigation in Orangeburg County.

In an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News, Kenneth Lamont Jenkins, 37, told investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety that he watched a Sellers Avenue home burn before fleeing the scene in the homeowner’s SUV.

Investigators with DPS say the owner of the home was known in the community as “Reggie” and later became known as “Regina.”

A body was found in the full engulfed home around 4 a.m. after on October 11 as responding fire crews moved the stove.

The victim has not been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home or in the kitchen.

Jenkins was arrested hours later in Columbia; investigators say Jenkins and the homeowner were lovers.

He is being held at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center. Jenkins’ bond was denied on October 12.