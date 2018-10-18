Flu Shots for pregnant women- Health Study

ABC News,

ABC NEWS– Flu season is just around the corner  and if you’re pregnant you may be wondering if it’s a good idea to get a shot.
In this health minute Kim Hutcherson explains, what the CDC has to say about it.

Categories: Local News, National News
Tags:
Share

Related

How you Commute Could Impact your Health, Says Stu...
Study: Opioid abuse has doubled
Giving Peanut-Based Foods to Babies Early Prevents...
Health Minute: Scientifically-Proven Ways to Quit ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android