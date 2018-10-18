Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs ahead of Friday’s drawing

— Are you ready for Mega Millions? Friday’s jackpot is estimated to be nearly 900 million dollars.

The current jackpot has been growing since July 24th.

Looking to play? The odds of winning the top prize is one in more than 302 million, say experts.

The projected prize for the Mega Millions would be the second-largest payout in U.S. lottery history.

A single winner taking the cash lump sum would receive about $513 million.

The only lottery payout in history that was larger than Friday’s $900 million total was a Powerball drawing for $1.59 billion in January 2016. Three winners split that total.