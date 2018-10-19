Palmetto Health offering FREE flu shots
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Palmetto Health is providing free flu shots to the community beginning throughout October at various churches, schools and community centers in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties. Palmetto Health and SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) registered nurses will administer the flu shot to anyone six months and older. Insurance is not required. In addition, there will be free food, and health information provided. Shots are available first come, first served.
Flu shots are available at the following times:
October 1-25
Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital lobby
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.–noon
Windsor United Methodist Church
9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC 29223
Friday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Lexington County Health Department (in conjunction with SC DHEC)
1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073
Friday, Oct. 26, 4–7 p.m.
Logan Elementary School
815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201
Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Columbia Church of Christ
1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia
Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Sumter Civic Center
700 W. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150