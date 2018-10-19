Teen boy who survived shark attack in California is going back to school

Alondra De La Rosa,

An ABC News exlusive – A 13-year-old California boy who survived a shark attack is back in school. And ABC News was there for his first day. Amy Robach has the story.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News
