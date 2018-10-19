William LaVant talks with GMC to promote his new album “Unpredictable”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Recording artist William LaVant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote his new album “Unpredictable.”

“Unpredictable” Deluxe Edition CD is now available for pre-order. The official release date is October 25th.

He will be singing live at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on October 21st.

LaVant also sported his new fashion line, Edictwear, which is now available in stores.

Check out their social media here.

Watch LeVant and Curtis Wilson have some fun on Good Morning Columbia!