William LaVant talks with GMC to promote his new album “Unpredictable”

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Recording artist William LaVant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote his new album “Unpredictable.”

“Unpredictable” Deluxe Edition CD is now available for pre-order. The official release date is October 25th.

He will be singing live at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on October 21st.

LaVant also sported his new fashion line, Edictwear, which is now available in stores.

Check out their social media here.

Watch LeVant and Curtis Wilson have some fun on Good Morning Columbia!

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

ABC Columbia News Update
Good Morning Columbia: Dangers of sleep apnea for ...
ABC Columbia News Update
Life Living Ministries Presents: “GUNS”...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android