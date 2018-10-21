Powerball jackpot rises to $620 million, third-largest in game’s history

The day after nobody won a $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the numbers were drawn for a relatively paltry Powerball prize of $470 million. But like Mega Millions, no one took home Powerball and the pot continues to rise.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 with a Powerball of 23.

With no one claiming the big prize, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday — one day after a $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing — will be $620 million. The cash payout is approximately $354.3 million. The Powerball is the third-largest in the game’s history and sixth-largest in U.S. lotto history.

There were a number of runner-up prizes. There were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, and $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.

The first five balls were drawn from a pool of 69 and the Powerball from a pool of 26, making the odds of getting all six number correct 292,201,338 to 1, according to the Powerball website.

A single winning ticket Saturday would have been eligible for a cash payout of $268.6 million.

Combined with a new Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion, there is more than $2 billion in top-prize money between the two lottery games — and millions more available for subordinate prizes.

The Mega Millions top prize of $1.6 billion has a cash payout option of $904 million, but both can grow depending on the volume of ticket sales.