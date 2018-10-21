Six people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium in Florida

Six people were shot Sunday afternoon about half a mile away from TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred at a laundromat at A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street.

Currently, there is no suspect in custody but authorities believe the shooter was in a gray or silver four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissa Altima or Maxima. Authorities also said the shooting may be gang-related.

The Jaguars are playing the Houston Texans today. The shooting will not impact the game. The area is closed off due to the investigation and those parked within the crime scene will be escorted in and out.

The sheriff’s office said this may also impact traffic.

Please just follow the officers directing traffic. The officers will advise you where to go. https://t.co/XTmW0ctLyB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@ .