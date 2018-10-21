VIDEO: Lakers, Rockets players brawl in Los Angeles

Several punches were thrown during a wild brawl in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game vs. the visiting Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Rockets guard Chris Paul and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram traded punches with just over 4 minutes left in a tight game in L.A. All three players were ejected from the game and will likely be suspended by the NBA.

The Lakers’ LeBron James was among those who attempted to break up the incident, which escalated when Paul put his hand in Rondo’s face.

The Lakers and Rockets threw punches at Staples ???? pic.twitter.com/YKWRkqHnXF — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2018

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

The Rockets went on to win the game 124-115 as the Lakers fell to 0-2 in the LeBron era. ASU alum and reigning NBA MVP James Harden scored a game-high 36 points for Houston.