5 dead, including 4 Americans, in Costa Rica rafting accident

ABC NEWS – Five people, including four Americans, died in a rafting accident in Costa Rica, authorities said.

The bodies of Ernesto Sierra, Jorge Caso, Sergio Lorenzo and Andres Denis were found Saturday evening, along with that of Kevin Thompson Reid, 45, a Costa Rican guide. The Americans were aged 25 to 35.

The four Americans were on a rafting tour that included 14 people on three rafts, all of which capsized Saturday afternoon. The remaining tourists and guides survived.

The case is being investigated, Marco Monge, a press officer for Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organization, confirmed to ABC News.