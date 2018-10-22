Body found in Orangeburg identified as missing Columbia man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Columbia Police Department say a man reported missing has been found dead in Orangeburg County.

According to a tweet, the department said 62-year-old John Hewett was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Hewett was reported missing last week.

#CPDUpdate | Sad news to pass along. Per the Orangeburg County Coroner, John Hewett who was reported missing last week in CPD's jurisdiction was located deceased over the weekend in Orangeburg County. The O'burg Co. SO is investigating.. pic.twitter.com/tZpYE6Dcqz — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 22, 2018