Body found in Orangeburg identified as missing Columbia man

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Columbia Police Department say a man reported missing has been found dead in Orangeburg County.

According to a tweet, the department said 62-year-old John Hewett was identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Hewett was reported missing last week.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

Movie Review: Halloween
Midlands students screen The Hate You Give
Former Carolina Panthers’ Receiver Rae Carruth Rel...
New report on number of unvaccinated children

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android