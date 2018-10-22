New report on number of unvaccinated children

abccolumbiasitestaff, CNN,

CNN HEALTH–In your health news, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the percentage of young children who do not get vaccinated is still on the rise.

Vaccine exemption rates are also rising for the third consecutive year.

While the vast majority of children under two receive a number of vaccinations, reports show the number of completely unvaccinated toddlers rose from point-9 percent born in 20-11 to 1-point-3 percent born in 20-15.

Categories: Local News
Tags:
Share

Related

Study: Obesity set to overtake smoking as leading ...
Consumer Recalls: Health Minute
Test that teens took decades ago could help detect...
Health: Best Foods for your Heart

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android