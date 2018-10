6 children dead from adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey

By BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News

ABC News – At least six children have died from an adenovirus outbreak at a nursing and rehabilitation center in New Jersey, officials said Tuesday.

The outbreak occurred in recent days at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.