Consumer Recall: Frozen Taquitos, Frozen Chicken Wraps

Ruiz Food Products, Inc. recalls nearly 2.5M taquitos over possible salmonella and listeria contamination. Officials say the recall is due to the possible Salmonella and Listeria contamination.

The recall affects Taquitos produced from July 1 -October 10.

And another recall to check for is the Jenny Craig Barbeque Chicken Wrap.

The USDA says the vegetables in the wrap may also be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

The affected meals were shipped directly to 12 states and includes food produced between October of 20-17 and this October, say officials.

So far, there has not been reports of any illnesses for either of these products.

But if you have purchased the items, officials say they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.