Fort Jackson 282nd Band to play a free concert for Veterans Day

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fort Jackson 282nd Band will play a free Veterans Day concert Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 1100 Sumter Street in Columbia.

The performance will consist of a choir consisting of brass and percussion, along with an organist, Debbie Bauer. The concert will feature music for brass and organ by J.S. Bach, Aaron Copland, Marcel Dupre’ and Maurice Durufle’.