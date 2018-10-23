Mega Millions mania

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It is the one chance hundreds of people are willing to take if it means having a crack at more than a billion dollar payout. That’s right, nobody won the 1 billion dollar jackpot Friday, so now the amount has jumped to 1. 6 billion dollars fro Tuesday night’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reminds people to play responsibly. If you don’t have the 2 dollars to spare to play the game, use the money on something that is more important than a game with odds of 1 in more than 302 million.

On the other hand, Lottery officials say it’s a game you should be able to have fun playing, if you can afford it. Stores are packed with people trying to get their hands on a ticket to strike it rich before the clock strikes 10pm Tuesday, when cashier’s stop taking Mega Millions purchases.

ABC’s Maggie Rulli hit the streets to find out what the Mega Millions mania is all about.

We will air the winning numbers tonight on ABC Columbia news at 11…. and will post them here on our website. Good luck!