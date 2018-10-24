Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton and Obama intercepted

By JOSH MARGOLIN, BILL HUTCHINSON AARON KATERSKY

ABC News/WOLO – Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton’s home and the house of former President Barack Obama were intercepted, and the Time Warner Center that is home to CNN in New York City was evacuated after a suspicious package was sent there, officials said.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two devices addressed to Clinton and Obama are connected to a pipe bomb found earlier this week in the home mailbox of billionaire George Soros in community near where the Clintons live in Chappaqua, New York, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The preliminary belief is that all three devices are of similar pipe-bomb-style construction.

The Secret Service stressed that the packages did not reach Clinton or Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton live in Westchester County north of New York City, and the Obamas in Washington, D.C.