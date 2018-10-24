New study reveals truth about some meat free burgers

CNN— According to a new study by the UK group called Action on Salt, Meat-free burgers might not be as healthy as we once thought, and may not be any healthier than a regular beef burger.

In fact, according to this study, many of the meatless burgers tend to have even more salt that a basic meat burger.

The study compared 157 meat-free products, and more than a quarter showed proof of having more salt than is recommended.

Kim Hutcherson breaks in down in today’s health minute.