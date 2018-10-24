Columbia Police: Car stolen, children believed to be asleep inside





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say they are on scene at an Extended Stay on Stoneridge Drive for a reported stolen car with two children inside.

Investigators say the car, a dark blue, 4-door BMW 325i with North Carolina paper tags was left running in the parking lot when it was stolen.

According to police at this time, it’s believed that the children, two males ages 3 & 7 were asleep inside of the car.

If you have any information that can help call the 911.

