Student charged with making threats of a mass shooting at Pelion High School

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A student at Pelion High School has been arrested and charged with making threats of a mass shooting at the school

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, 18, told deputies he created multiple social media profiles to make threats against the school.

“A concerned Pelion High student made us aware of the social media messages,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After we spoke with the student, we worked with Lexington One security officials to conduct a thorough investigation and eventually identified Woods as the user behind the account posting the threats.”

Woods is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

SC Lottery: Winning ticket sold in Simpsonville
Explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton and...
Columbia Police: Car stolen, children believed to ...
COMET bus extends services to Columbia Airport on ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android