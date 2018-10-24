Student charged with making threats of a mass shooting at Pelion High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A student at Pelion High School has been arrested and charged with making threats of a mass shooting at the school

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, 18, told deputies he created multiple social media profiles to make threats against the school.

“A concerned Pelion High student made us aware of the social media messages,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After we spoke with the student, we worked with Lexington One security officials to conduct a thorough investigation and eventually identified Woods as the user behind the account posting the threats.”

Woods is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.