RCSD seeks woman in connection to Sept. assault and battery

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman wanted for assualt and battery.

According to reports, 23-year-old Tiera Burgess was at the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia on Sept. 9 when she and the victim got into verbal argument. Burgess then hit and kicked the victim before coming at her with a chainsaw, according to RCSD.

The Sheriff’s Department requests that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Tiera Burgess wanted for Assault and Battery First Degree.

TierraBurgess

Courtesy RCSD

Share

Related

Florence deputy released from rehab
Today’s midday weather forecast
Superheroes make their return to Columbia
New program hopes to spark unity and open dialogue

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android