RCSD seeks woman in connection to Sept. assault and battery

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman wanted for assualt and battery.

According to reports, 23-year-old Tiera Burgess was at the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia on Sept. 9 when she and the victim got into verbal argument. Burgess then hit and kicked the victim before coming at her with a chainsaw, according to RCSD.

The Sheriff’s Department requests that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Tiera Burgess wanted for Assault and Battery First Degree.