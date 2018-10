Report: tall people are at a greater risk of getting cancer

(CNN) – A new study says tall people are at a greater risk of cancer.

According to researchers it’s because tall people have more cells that could mutate and lead to cancer. The study showed a link in 18 of the 23 cancer types tested for.

Among the types of cancer with the strongest correlation were lymphoma, colon, and kidney cancer.

The study was conducted at the University of California Riverside.