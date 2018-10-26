Latest information on man charged with sending bombs in mail

(ABC News) – Ferderal authorities have arrested the man accused of sending bombs in the mail across the country.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested in South Florida for the bombs sent to high ranking Democrats, supporters and CNN.

Sayoc will be in court Monday, suspected of sending more than a dozen packages containing what authorities are calling improvised explosive devices. Maggie Rulli is at teh site of where another package was found just this morning in New York City.

 

