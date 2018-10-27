Multiple casualties, 3 officers shot at Pittsburgh synagogue, say Officials

ABC NEWS–By KAELYN FORDE JACK DATE

A suspect is in custody after multiple people were killed and three officers were shot at a Pittsburgh synagogue, authorities said.

Multiple people are dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue where police are responding to reports of an active shooter, according to local officials.

Police responded to reports of active gunfire at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha congregation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety commander Jason Lando.

It is “imperative” that people in the area shelter in place, Lando added.

The synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website, and there was a morning Shabbat service scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 12 noon today.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania” and urged people in the area to “remain sheltered.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of Wilkins Avenue and Shady Avenue Saturday morning.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also responding to the scene.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, who was not in the building at the time, told ABC News he was “stunned” to hear of the shooting.

He said he had stayed home from services Saturday morning because his wife was sick and that he has not heard from friends who were in the building.

Berkun, who lives nearby the synagogue, said police officers came to his door and told him to stay inside his home. He called the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, where the synagogue is located, “a very Jewish neighborhood” that is “known as a Jewish community.”

Berkun said there are “three different religious groups that are meeting in our building on Saturday morning with three distinct services,” estimating that there could have been approximately 75 people in the building at the time.

“There’s absolutely no crime, it’s an amazing neighborhood, it’s hard to believe it’s a city neighborhood,” Berkun said. “It’s dominated by the Jewish community center four blocks away, it’s dominated by kosher bakeries, all kinds of Jewish gift shops, bookshops, a number of synagogues. There is one major synagogue but there are at least five other synagogues within two miles of where we are.”

