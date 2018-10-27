Update: At least Eight dead in Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, suspect in custody say police

ABC NEWS — By KAELYN FORDE JACK DATE

At least Eight people were killed and at least six more were injured — including four police officers — when a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, authorities said.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich told reporters during the press conference Saturday afternoon. “It’s one of the worst that I’ve seen”.

Police responded earlier Saturday to reports of active gunfire at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha congregation, where a service as taking place, Hissrich said. The suspect is in custody and has been taken to the hospital, Hissrich said, and it appears there is no longer an active threat to the community.

The congregants were attending a baby-naming ceremony in the synagogue, Pennsylvania’s state attorney general told the Associated Press.

Since the incident happened at a synagogue, it is being treated as a federal hate crime and will be handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the assistance of local, county and state police, he added.