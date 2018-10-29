Camel ride shut down after incident at Coastal Carolina Fair

Charleston, S.C. (WOLO) – The camel ride attraction at the Coastal Carolina Fair was shut down after an incident was caught on camera last week.

Jackie Brumley was on one of the camel’s backs when the handler fell to the ground, and the camel moved towards him. Brumley said what really shook her most about this experience was thinking of the other possibilities about what could have happened.

Fair officials say out of an abundance of caution, they shut down the camel ride attraction.