NC mother charged in toddler’s death after he drowned in Hurricane Florence floodwaters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Union County, North Carolina filed criminal charges against a woman for driving around barricades last month during Hurricane Florence resulting in death.

Authorities say Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, of Charlotte, caused the an act that led to the drowning of her 1-year-old son, Kaiden.

She’s charged with involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a closed/unopened highway.