Ride sharing companies offer free, discounted rides to the polls

(CNN) – Both Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to polling places on Nov. 6.

Uber will have a “Get to the Polls” button the day of the election to help voters quickly find their polling place. Along with the button, Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to help voters.

Lyft will work with vote.org and Turbo Vote to provide discounted rides, as well as partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Vote Latino.