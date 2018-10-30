Ride sharing companies offer free, discounted rides to the polls

CNN,

(CNN) – Both Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to polling places on Nov. 6.

Uber will have a “Get to the Polls” button the day of the election to help voters quickly find their polling place. Along with the button, Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to help voters.

Lyft will work with vote.org and Turbo Vote to provide discounted rides, as well as partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Vote Latino.

