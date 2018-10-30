Still images released as Orangeburg County investigators seek to identify trio in deadly home invasion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s are releasing still photos of a fatal home invasion with hopes that someone will call 888-CRIME-SC if they know the identities of the wanted trio.

Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, investigators say, three gunmen kicked in a door at a home on Geneva Court.

Once inside, one of the residences was fatally shot during a confrontation, investigators say.

According to deputies, the victim’s roommate said the gunmen pointed weapons at him, but did not fire; He later found the victim laying at the victim’s bedroom door.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

