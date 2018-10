You can trade in your unwanted candy for Reese’s at a machine in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (CNN) – This Halloween there will be plenty of candy left unwanted; possibly thrown away because it’s just not someone’s favorite.

Reese’s has a solution for trick-or-treaters in New York City.

A Reese’s candy converter will be set up on 5th Avenue.

The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.