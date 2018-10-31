Jim Clyburn will no longer endorse Archie Parnell

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, Jim Clyburn Tweeted that due to the “misrepresentation of a campaign event he was scheduled to attend, he is no longer attending the event and will not endorse Archie Parnell.”

Clyburn had initially called for Parnell to withdraw his candidacy for District Five after Parnell admitted to domestic violence from the 70s earlier this year. But Clyburn announced last week that he would attend a Fish Fry with the candidate.

Parnell faces incumbent Republican Representative Greg Norman in the general election.