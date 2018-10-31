Jim Clyburn will no longer endorse Archie Parnell

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, Jim Clyburn Tweeted that due to the “misrepresentation of a campaign event he was scheduled to attend, he is no longer attending the event and will not endorse Archie Parnell.”

Clyburn had initially called for Parnell to withdraw his candidacy for District Five after Parnell admitted to domestic violence from the 70s earlier this year. But Clyburn announced last week that he would attend a Fish Fry with the candidate.

Parnell faces incumbent Republican Representative Greg Norman in the general election.

Share

Related

Kids at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital ...
Not so spooky Halloween is early sweet treat for k...
Halloween safety tips that keep the fear out of th...
Special Report: Meet the F-16 Fighting Falcon team...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android