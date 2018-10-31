Suspect in shooting deaths of Florence County officers appears in court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fred Hopkins was transported to Florence Co. for his preliminary hearing… but now he’s back in Richland County after he waived his right to have the hearing.

The courtroom was packed with victims, family, and law enforcement– including Florence county deputy Arie Davis and fallen Investigator Farrah Turner’s mother… all expecting to hear from both the 12th circuit solicitor Ed Clements and Fred Hopkins. Hopkins did not have an attorney with him… and before things really began, Hopkins asked if he could address the court, saying he believes his constitutional rights were breached. He claims he filed a written request for the preliminary hearing, which the state has 10 days to grant the hearing, but he says that didn’t happen. After some discussion, the judge said the hearing would continue… but Hopkins repeated he wanted to be excused. Hopkins was escorted out of the courtroom and the judge took a 5 minute recess, but Hopkins then had to return the the courtroom to confirm he was waiving his right to the preliminary hearing.

ABC Columbia News spoke to the 12th circuit solicitor who said he was ready and confident for this hearing.. He said having Hopkins waive his preliminary hearing was a lot like being ready for a big game but having it get rained out.

Hopkins is charged in the Octover 3rd shooting deaths of a Florence police officer and a Florence county deputy as well as injuring five others.

Investigators say the officers were responding to Hopkins home to question his adopted son, Seth Hopkins, on accusations of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Seth Hopkins is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.