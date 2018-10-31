Teen arrested in New York in connection to fatal shooting of Columbia mom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say they’re working with authorities in Albany, New York regarding the arrest of a teenager who was wanted in connection with a Waverly Street homicide investigation.

Dashawn Muldrow, 17, turned himself in to early Wednesday morning where he’s being held at the Albany County Corrections Facility, police say.

Once he returns to South Carolina, Muldrow will be charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Handgun by Person under the Age of 18, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Muldrow also faces burglary charges in Albany.

CPD Investigators say they believe that Muldrow and two his co-defendants, Dominic McDaniel, 45, and 39-year-old Casey Hairston, 39, conspired to break into the victims’ home located in the 2200 block of Waverly Street to commit an armed robbery.

As a result, the victim identified by the Richland County Coroner as Cherelle Evans was shot in the upper body.

Police say during a struggle, the victim’s male acquaintance was hit in the head with a firearm and escaped the residence moments before the shooting occurred.

CPD Investigators say they believe the crime was a targeted act of violence; with at least one of the suspects being acquainted with a victim in the case.

Muldrow is currently awaiting extradition back to Columbia to face charges.

McDaniel is charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery,burglary – first Degree, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

CPD Investigators including one assigned to the United States Marshals Service (USM) Fugitive Task Force recently drove to Richmond, Virginia to extradite McDaniel.

Suspect Hairston is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, first degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.

McDaniel and Hairston are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.