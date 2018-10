Up to 100 people on list of potential recipients of explosives in mail

(ABC News) – Cesar Sayoc, the man suspected of sending bombs in the mail to Democratic figures and those critical of President Trump made his first appearance in court on Monday, but another suspicious package was found in the mail on Tuesday morning.

Authorities now reveal Sayoc had a long list of names and addresses which are believed to be potential targets. ABC’s Victor Oquendo has the story.