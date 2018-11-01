3 children, 2 adults hit by car at bus stop in Tampa, Florida: Police

By BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News

ABC News – Three children and two adults waiting at a school bus stop in Tampa, Florida, were injured Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle, according to police, the third traffic incident this week in the United States in which kids were hit or killed on roadways.

The latest incident happened around 8 a.m. on a residential street in north Tampa.

The driver who hit the group remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

He told reporters it wasn’t immediately clear if the driver lost control of the vehicle.

He said the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and one of the children was in critical condition.

An ambulance racing to the crash scene collided with a vehicle at a nearby intersection and was pushed into a concrete pole, injuring a firefighter inside the ambulance, Tampa Fire Chief Nick LoCicero told reporters.

The crash comes after three young siblings in the rural Indiana community of Rochester where hit and killed by a pickup truck on Tuesday as they crossed a two-lane highway to get to their school bus. Another child was critically injured in the incident. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury.

On Wednesday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in Pratts, Mississippi, a suburb of Tupelo, as he crossed a highway to catch a school bus. The driver who struck the child was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.