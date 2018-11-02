Apple hopes one gadget can help detect heart defects

(ABC News) – The Apple Watch can do a great many things, but could it save your life?

Apple recently teamed up with Stanford University to conduct a study to see if they can figure out a way in which the Apple Watch can detect heart arrhythmia. Using the Apple Watch and iPhone, Apple wants to detect these abnormalities and direct watch wearers to treatment centers.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia in the U.S., and is linked to heart failure clots and high risk of stroke.