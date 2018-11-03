Health Minute: Blood Pressure Readings Nov 3, 2018 6:10 AM EDT CNN, CNN– Measuring blood pressure is a common procedure but experts say it’s often done wrong. Kim Hutcherson has a few tips for an accurate reading, in this health minute. Categories: Health, News Tags: Health minute ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Research: You may need to cut back on too much Cof... New report on number of unvaccinated children Study: Obesity set to overtake smoking as leading ... Consumer Recalls: Health Minute