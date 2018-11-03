Health Minute: Blood Pressure Readings

CNN,

CNN– Measuring blood pressure is a common procedure but experts say it’s often done wrong.
Kim Hutcherson has a few tips for an accurate reading, in this health minute.

Categories: Health, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Research: You may need to cut back on too much Cof...
New report on number of unvaccinated children
Study: Obesity set to overtake smoking as leading ...
Consumer Recalls: Health Minute

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android