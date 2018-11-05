Emotional goodbye for NC student killed in school shooting

By Marvin Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) – An emotional goodbye for the teen shot and killed inside Butler High School this week. 16-yr-old Bobby McKeithen is being remembered for his big personality and his love for life.

Friends, family, and classmates attended what they called a homegoing service on Saturday. There were very few dry eyes inside the sanctuary at Progressive Baptist Church in Southwest Charlotte.

“I knew you were something so special. A one-of-a-kind special that will never be replaced,” said friend Anna O’Connell.

We heard eulogies from close friends and relatives.

“I’ve never been as close to someone as I was with you. The greatest feeling ever was going to sleep and waking up thinking about how amazing and contagious your smile was. And how every time you laughed your dimples stood out so much, somebody could see them a mile away,” O’Connell said.

“As God left us here, he enabled us, the main thing he wanted to enable us is to love each other as he loves us, and if we were doing that, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now, and Bobby would still be breathing here right now,” said cousin Justin Hill.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff-elect Garry McFadden passionately delivered a message about handling conflict and avoiding drama.

“Do not be the messenger of drama. Because if you continue to be the messenger of drama, we will continue to have these services,” McFadden said.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham talked about the cruelty of life and loved ones being taken too early.

The principal at Bulter talked about what the loss will mean for the school and the community.

“We’re going to miss his infectious personality, his love for life, that beautiful smile he brought to school with him everyday,” said John Legrand.