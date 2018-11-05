Helicopter crash kills newlyweds

(photo: Madi Wagner Photography/ABC News)

Uvalde County, TX — (ABC News) — Investigators with the NTSB are still trying to determine what caused a helicopter carrying a newly married couple to crash into the side of a hill early Sunday morning. Officials say Will and Bailee Byler were leaving their wedding ceremony by helicopter in route to the San Antonio airport to head on their honeymoon when the crash occurred.

ABC News has the latest on the investigation and how a day of wedding bliss took a tragic turn.