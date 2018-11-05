Lowe’s closing some stores after low profits

US/Canada (CNN) —Just before the holiday season starts to kick off, Lowe’s has announced that it’s closing 51 stores in the US and Canada.

The hardware chain announced today that those locations are under performing and the decision will help it focus on its most profitable stores.

Lowe’s is struggling to keep up with Home Depot. Last Year, Home Depot’s revenue hit more than $100 billion dollars, while lowe’s sales were below $70 billion.

None of the Lowe’s stores here in the Midlands are closing.

