Verbal altercation escalates, man dead following shooting: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after Richland County deputies say a verbal altercation escalated over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Provident Plantation on November 3 around 9 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was shot in the upper body and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

