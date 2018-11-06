Trending: Young people might impact the Midterms and Waiting in line to vote? Hungry? Don’t fret it’s ‘Pizza to the Polls’ Nov 6, 2018 12:58 PM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: ElectionDay, Midterms, Pizza to the Polls, Trending, Vote ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated LIVE: 92-year-old immigrant wants her voice heard Trending: Election Day is TOMORROW! A quick history of the State House Polls to open Saturday for Absentee voting