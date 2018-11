Columbia, SC (AP) — It appears Republican Representative Joe Wilson will hold on to his seat his District 2 seat. According to the South Carolina Election Commission, In the race for the US House of Representative seat Wilson has 56 percent pf the vote.

Those numbers show Wilson ahead of his challengers Sean Carrigan with 41 percent of the vote and Sonny Narang with 1 percent of the vote with 20 precincts reporting.