#WeVoted! WOLO-TV team members headed to the polls

Kimberlei Davis,

2018 General Elections FAQs – Frequently asked questions related to the 2018 General Election.

Get Your Sample Ballot – Find out what offices and candidates will be on your ballot

2018 Constitutional Amendment Question and Explanation

Securing South Carolina Elections – Read about what is being done to secure SC election infrastructure

What Voters Need to Know About Photo ID – Get details on SC’s Photo ID Law

2018 Election Calendar – Important dates and deadlines

Candidate Tracking System – See who filed for any office

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Trending: Young people might impact the Midterms a...
LIVE: 92-year-old immigrant wants her voice heard
Trending: Election Day is TOMORROW!
A quick history of the State House

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android