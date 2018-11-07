AG Jeff Sessions is resigning immediately at the request of President Trump

By KAELYN FORDE and CHEYENNE HASLETT

ABC News – Jeff Sessions has resigned as attorney general effective immediately after being asked to do so by President Trump, sources told ABC News.

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote in an undated letter to the president.

“Since the day I was honored to be sworn in as Attorney General of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Jusitce every day determined to do my duty and serve my country,” Sessions wrote. “I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice.”

Tensions developed between Trump and Sessions in March 2017, when Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation and Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein took over.

Rosenstein soon appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia probe, angering the president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.