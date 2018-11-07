Michelle Williams opens up about mental health

CNN – A former Destiny’s Child member is opening up about depression on her new reality show airing on OWN.

Michelle Williams is busy planning her wedding and starring on a reality show wither fiancee, Chad Johnson, but the couple faced some serious issues after becoming engaged.

Williams revealed that her battle with depression nearly ended her relationship with her man.

In this interview provided by CNN, Williams talks about her life and life and recognizing depression symptoms.