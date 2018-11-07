Midterm Election SC and National results

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midterm Elections have ended, and the following are South Carolina and national results.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

  • Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette * R 54.1%
    778,222
  • James Smith / Mandy Powers Norrell  D 45.9%
    659,406
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Last updated:

SC Attorney General

  • Alan Wilson * R 56.4%
    793,193
  • Constance Anastopoulo  D 43.6%
    612,676
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Last updated:

SC Senate District 20

  • Dick Harpootlian  D 53.7%
    8,297
  • Benjamin Dunn  R 46.3%
    7,167
Last updated:

Amendment 1

Governor appointed Superintendent of Education, currently an elected office

  • No   60.5%
    497,497
  • Yes   39.5%
    324,309
64.8% precincts reporting
Last updated:

SC Secretary of State

  • Mark Hammond * R 57.2%
    819,144
  • Melvin T Whittenburg  D 42.8%
    612,861
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Last updated:

SC Agriculture Commissioner

  • Hugh Weathers * R 77.6%
    410,591
  • David Edmond  G 13.7%
    72,689
  • Chris Nelums  O 8.6%
    45,592
* Incumbent
45.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

SC Comptroller General Candidates

  • Richard Eckstrom * R 100.0%
    960,423
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC Superintendent of Education Candidates

  • Molly Mitchell Spearman * R 100.0%
    405,451
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC Treasurer Candidates

  • Curtis Loftis * R 56.9%
    802,463
  • Rosalyn L Glenn  D 41.5%
    584,554
  • Sarah Work  O 1.6%
    22,292
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Last updated:

Solicitor Circuit 5

  • Byron Gipson  D 74.8%
    27,031
  • John Meadors  I 25.2%
    9,107
45.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 5

  • Ralph Norman  R 56.5%
    107,424
  • Archie Parnell  D 42.2%
    80,196
  • Michael Chandler  O 1.3%
    2,468
88.4% precincts reporting
Last updated:

For the full list of South Carolina results, click here.

