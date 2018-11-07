Midterm Election SC and National results
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Midterm Elections have ended, and the following are South Carolina and national results.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Henry McMaster / Pamela Evette * R
54.1%
778,222
James Smith / Mandy Powers Norrell D
45.9%
659,406
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
SC Attorney General
Alan Wilson * R
56.4%
793,193
Constance Anastopoulo D
43.6%
612,676
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
SC Senate District 20
Dick Harpootlian D
53.7%
8,297
Benjamin Dunn R
46.3%
7,167
Amendment 1
Governor appointed Superintendent of Education, currently an elected office
No
60.5%
497,497
Yes
39.5%
324,309
64.8% precincts reporting
SC Secretary of State
Mark Hammond * R
57.2%
819,144
Melvin T Whittenburg D
42.8%
612,861
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
SC Agriculture Commissioner
Hugh Weathers * R
77.6%
410,591
David Edmond G
13.7%
72,689
Chris Nelums O
8.6%
45,592
* Incumbent
45.0% precincts reporting
SC Comptroller General Candidates
Richard Eckstrom * R
100.0%
960,423
* Incumbent
SC Superintendent of Education Candidates
Molly Mitchell Spearman * R
100.0%
405,451
* Incumbent
SC Treasurer Candidates
Curtis Loftis * R
56.9%
802,463
Rosalyn L Glenn D
41.5%
584,554
Sarah Work O
1.6%
22,292
* Incumbent
90.1% precincts reporting
Solicitor Circuit 5
Byron Gipson D
74.8%
27,031
John Meadors I
25.2%
9,107
45.0% precincts reporting
U.S. House of Representatives, District 5
Ralph Norman R
56.5%
107,424
Archie Parnell D
42.2%
80,196
Michael Chandler O
1.3%
2,468
88.4% precincts reporting
