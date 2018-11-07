RCSD investigators need help in vehicle theft captured on LivePD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of stealing an idling car.

Surveillance video was released Wednesday of the incident that investigators say occurred on November 2 just before 8 p.m. at the Obama Store.

Investigators say the owner of a Chevy Tahoe parked his vehicle at the store located in the 58oo block of North Main Street running and unattended.

While in the store, investigators say two males, possibly juveniles got into the victims Tahoe and drove away.

The stolen vehicle was located a short time later at the 100 block of Lorick Ave and had been involved in a crash.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

